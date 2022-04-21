Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 4.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 113,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,292,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

