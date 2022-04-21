Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 48,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 149,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.