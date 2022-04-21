Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

