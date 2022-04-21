CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.
OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.
CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNP Assurances (CNPAY)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.