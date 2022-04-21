CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.