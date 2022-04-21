CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $77.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 38310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 776.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 935.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

