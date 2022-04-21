CMS Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

NYSE:CMS opened at $73.04 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.