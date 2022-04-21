CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.37. 1,619,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,289. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

