CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.09 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $6,547.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007762 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,828,812 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

