CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $211,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FDS stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.41. 254,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.99 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

