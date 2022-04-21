CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,667. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Erste Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

