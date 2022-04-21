CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $201,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

Shares of PAG traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 338,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,292. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

