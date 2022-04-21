CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $223,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 132,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,462,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,153. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,249 shares of company stock worth $7,766,728. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.