Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.