Citigroup Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

