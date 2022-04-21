Citigroup Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $210.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

