Citigroup Begins Coverage on TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

TIMB opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

