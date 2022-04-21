Citigroup Begins Coverage on Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.