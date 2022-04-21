Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $423.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average of $411.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

