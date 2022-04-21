CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 1,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

CINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

