Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

