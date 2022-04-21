CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CXF opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.78.

Get CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.