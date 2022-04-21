Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,517. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

