Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of CHDN stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,517. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
