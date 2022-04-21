Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

