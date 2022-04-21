Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.25.

CPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

