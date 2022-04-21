ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $24.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

