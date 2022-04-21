Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $121.87 million and approximately $410,527.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.67 or 0.07342367 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,531.31 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.