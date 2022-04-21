Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Up 1.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $865.19 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)
