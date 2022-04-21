Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Up 1.9%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $865.19 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net Segment. The company offers internet service, internet television service, international call services, landline telephony service, transmission services, and telecommunication operator.

