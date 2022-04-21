Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.52. The stock had a trading volume of 180,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,002. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

