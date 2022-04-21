Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.11 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $235.08 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.34.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

