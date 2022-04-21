Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 239,370 shares.The stock last traded at $24.24 and had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,926 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.