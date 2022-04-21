Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

