Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $82.51 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 105776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.48.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.30.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.