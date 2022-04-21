Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 567014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

