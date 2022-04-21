Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,002.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,002.60.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
CABGY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 162,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.
About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.