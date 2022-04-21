Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.33 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

