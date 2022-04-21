Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 16th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$240.68 million during the quarter.

