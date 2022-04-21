Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.37. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

