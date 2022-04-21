Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.42. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 11,729 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $428.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

