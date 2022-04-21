Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 11,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

