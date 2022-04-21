Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 11,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
