Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

CNI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 87,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

