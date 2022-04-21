Cambridge Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 773.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

