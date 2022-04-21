Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

