Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,399.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,628.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,364.05 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

