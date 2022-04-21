C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at UBS Group

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $64.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $439.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.45.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,103,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.