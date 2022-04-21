Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.50). 273,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 547,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.80 ($6.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.10.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

