Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.04 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $21,649.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00664019 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

