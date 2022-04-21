Bunicorn Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,019.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $355,459.54 and $44,019.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

