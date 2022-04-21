Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

