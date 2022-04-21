Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.01).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

AXSM opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

