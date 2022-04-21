Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 72.11

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLW. Barclays upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,593.29).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 57.30 ($0.75) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

